What's the story

A recent study has linked the intake of ultra-processed foods to a higher risk of dying prematurely.

The study, which included more than 240,000 people, was co-authored by Brazil's University of Sao Paulo's Carlos Augusto Monteiro.

Monteiro's NOVA system classifies foods based on how processed they are.

Under his classification, ultra-processed foods are those that contain little to no whole food and are made from "chemically manipulated cheap ingredients."