Ultra-processed foods can kill you, quite literally
What's the story
A recent study has linked the intake of ultra-processed foods to a higher risk of dying prematurely.
The study, which included more than 240,000 people, was co-authored by Brazil's University of Sao Paulo's Carlos Augusto Monteiro.
Monteiro's NOVA system classifies foods based on how processed they are.
Under his classification, ultra-processed foods are those that contain little to no whole food and are made from "chemically manipulated cheap ingredients."
Findings
10% increase in ultra-processed food raises death risk by 3%
Monteiro's study discovered that for every 10% increase in total calories from ultra-processed foods, the risk of dying prematurely increased by almost 3%.
This research contributes to a growing body of evidence associating high intake of ultra-processed foods with adverse health outcomes.
Other studies have also indicated that higher consumption of these foods could increase risks related to various health issues such as cardiovascular disease-related deaths, mental disorders, anxiety, obesity, sleep disorders, type-2 diabetes development and depression.
Consumption statistics
Ultra-processed foods account for 70% of US food supply
Ultra-processed foods include bakery items, packaged snacks, ready-to-eat meals, breakfast cereals, frozen meals and sweetened beverages.
Roughly 70% of the US food supply fits this category.
According to Tufts University, Boston's Fang Fang Zhang, two-thirds of calories consumed by children and roughly 60% of adult diets in the US are ultra-processed.
The latest study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, also looked at potential premature deaths that could be avoided by reducing ultra-processed food consumption across eight countries.
Limitations
Study fails to link ultra-processed food consumption directly to deaths
The study estimated that premature preventable deaths due to ultra-processed food consumption could range from 4% in countries with lower UPF consumption to nearly 14% in those with higher UPF consumption.
However, it couldn't definitively state whether these deaths were directly caused by UPF consumption.
The US has the highest level of ultra-processed food consumption globally, accounting for nearly 55% of the average American's diet according to this study.
About
What are ultra-processed foods?
Ultra-processed foods contain two main types of ingredients: industrial food substances and cosmetic additives.
Industrial food substances include processed forms of protein and fiber, as well as intensely processed carbohydrates like maltodextrin, and sweeteners like fructose or glucose syrups.
Cosmetic additives enhance the texture, taste, or color of foods, making them more appealing and potentially contributing to overconsumption, like thickeners and emulsifiers.
Ingredient list
How to identify ultra-processed foods
Always check the ingredient list before purchasing.
Ultra-processed foods are often marketed as convenient and "healthy," but the labels can be misleading.
Don't be fooled by claims like "low-fat" or "natural."
Despite these claims, these products often contain highly processed fibers, proteins, and industrially modified sugars like invert sugars.