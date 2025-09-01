Keep your home clean: Zero cost, simple ways!

In today's world, having a clean home while being eco-friendly is more important than ever. Most of us want to reduce our carbon footprint but without shelling out extra money. Thankfully, we have a bunch of zero-cost hacks that can help you have an eco-friendly cleaning routine at home. These solutions use readily available household items and techniques to keep your home spotless and sustainable.

Tip 1 Use vinegar for all-purpose cleaning Vinegar is another versatile cleaning agent that you can use around the house. Its acidic nature makes it effective at cutting through grease and grime on surfaces such as countertops, windows, and floors. To use vinegar as an all-purpose cleaner, mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle. This solution can replace many commercial cleaners, reducing chemical exposure and waste.

Tip 2 Baking soda for stain removal Baking soda, another household staple, is a powerhouse of a cleaner. Thanks to its mildly abrasive nature, it also doubles up as a great stain remover. For stubborn stains on surfaces like sinks or bathtubs, just sprinkle baking soda directly on the stain and scrub with a damp cloth/sponge. This removes the stains and deodorizes the area, naturally.

Tip 3 Lemon juice for freshness Lemon juice is famous for its refreshing smell and natural bleaching effect. You can use it to clean your cutting boards, eliminate odors from your refrigerator or even polish your metal fixtures (faucets, etc.). Just apply lemon juice directly on the surface you want to clean or mix it with water for larger surfaces. The citric acid in lemons breaks down dirt and leaves a pleasant smell.