Treat yourself to this refreshing orange drink
What's the story
Fennel and orange are two ingredients that can be combined to create a refreshing, zesty drink. The anise-like flavor of fennel and the sweet tartness of orange make for a unique blend that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. This combination is not just delicious but also offers a range of health benefits. Here is how you can make the most of this vibrant pairing.
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Health benefits of fennel and orange
Fennel is loaded with antioxidants and vitamins, such as vitamin C, which helps boost immunity. It also has fiber, which aids digestion. Oranges are also high in vitamin C and provide potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure. Together, they make a nutritious drink that promotes overall health.
Preparation tips
How to prepare the drink
To prepare this drink, start by juicing fresh oranges for maximum flavor. Next, steep fennel seeds in hot water for about 10 minutes to extract their essence. Combine the fennel tea with the orange juice in equal parts for a balanced taste. You can adjust the ratio according to your preference.
Creative twists
Variations to try
For an added twist, try adding mint leaves or ginger slices while preparing the drink. Mint adds a cooling effect, while ginger gives warmth and spice. Another variation is to use sparkling water instead of plain water for an effervescent experience.
Presentation ideas
Serving suggestions
Serve this refreshing drink chilled over ice cubes in tall glasses, garnished with thin slices of orange or sprigs of mint for visual appeal. It makes an excellent choice for brunch gatherings or as an afternoon pick-me-up on hot days when you need something light yet flavorful.