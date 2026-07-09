Beat the heat with this summer drink

Treat yourself to this refreshing orange drink

By Simran Jeet 02:34 pm Jul 09, 202602:34 pm

What's the story

Fennel and orange are two ingredients that can be combined to create a refreshing, zesty drink. The anise-like flavor of fennel and the sweet tartness of orange make for a unique blend that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. This combination is not just delicious but also offers a range of health benefits. Here is how you can make the most of this vibrant pairing.