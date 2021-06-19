Film celebrities pay homage to Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh passed away last night due to COVID-19

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, and others from the Indian film industry mourned the end of an era as they paid tributes to sprint icon Milkha Singh, describing him as an epitome of hard work and determination. Singh, 91, died late Friday night at Chandigarh's PGIMER hospital after battling COVID-19 for a month.

Condolences

Amitabh Bachchan and SRK took to Twitter to express grief

"In grief, Milkha Singh passes away. The pride of India, a great athlete, a greater human," Bachchan wrote on Twitter. SRK said Singh was an inspiration to millions of people including him. "The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched," he wrote.

Singh was an inspiration to millions: SRK

The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2021

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar trying to come to terms with this loss

In a statement, Akhtar, who spent a lot of time and got to know Singh personally while playing the lead role in Singh's biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, said he is unable to come to terms with the sports icon's demise. The 47-year-old actor described Singh as a large-hearted, down-to-earth man, who showed how with hard work, honesty, and determination one can touch the sky.

Akhtar expressed his love for Singh in a heartfelt note

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

I will forever regret passing on 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag': Kumar

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who directed Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, said Singh's grit, grace, and gentleness have enriched the lives of millions across the globe. Akshay Kumar, who was offered the biopic prior to Akhtar, said, "Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen! May you have a golden run in heaven."

Further details

Many others offered their condolences to Singh's family

Superstar Salman Khan, veteran actor Dharmendra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ajay Devgan, lyricist and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta, actor-politician Sunny Deol, and others took to Twitter to offer their prayers to the family. Actors Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Babu, Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, and Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid condolences to Singh's family.