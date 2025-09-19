Watch: Punches fly at Apple Store during iPhone 17 launch

The launch of Apple 's latest iPhone 17 series today drew massive crowds outside the company's official retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi . At the Apple Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) store in Mumbai, a scuffle broke out among some customers waiting in line. Security personnel were called to control the situation after few people engaged in a physical altercation.

Incident details Video footage shows people throwing punches, slaps at each other Video footage of the incident shows people throwing punches and slaps at each other, while others in line unsuccessfully tried to break them apart. The scuffle momentarily disrupted the queue, forcing security guards stationed outside the Apple Store to intervene immediately and restore order. The exact reason behind the brawl remains unknown as of now.

Customer reactions Customers excited after getting their hands on new model Despite the incident, many customers expressed their excitement after getting their hands on the latest iPhones. The newly launched iPhone 17 series is priced between ₹82,900 and ₹2,29,900 and went on sale in India today for pre-booked as well as walk-in customers. One of the first buyers in Mumbai, Aman Memon said he was excited about Apple's new design and color for this year's model.

Customer anticipation Delhi also witnessed long queues outside Apple Saket Another customer in Mumbai, Irfan, said he was excited to buy the orange iPhone 17 Pro Max after waiting since 8pm yesterday. He noted changes in camera and battery as well as a different look this time around. Similar scenes were witnessed in Delhi with long queues outside the Apple Store in Saket as people waited for the new series to go on sale.