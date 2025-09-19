Watch: Punches fly at Apple Store during iPhone 17 launch
What's the story
The launch of Apple's latest iPhone 17 series today drew massive crowds outside the company's official retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi. At the Apple Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) store in Mumbai, a scuffle broke out among some customers waiting in line. Security personnel were called to control the situation after few people engaged in a physical altercation.
VIDEO | iPhone 17 series launch: A scuffle broke out among a few people amid the rush outside the Apple Store at BKC Jio Centre, Mumbai, prompting security personnel to intervene.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025
Large crowds had gathered as people waited eagerly for the iPhone 17 pre-booking.#iPhone17… pic.twitter.com/cskTiCB7yi
Incident details
Video footage shows people throwing punches, slaps at each other
Video footage of the incident shows people throwing punches and slaps at each other, while others in line unsuccessfully tried to break them apart. The scuffle momentarily disrupted the queue, forcing security guards stationed outside the Apple Store to intervene immediately and restore order. The exact reason behind the brawl remains unknown as of now.
Customer reactions
Customers excited after getting their hands on new model
Despite the incident, many customers expressed their excitement after getting their hands on the latest iPhones. The newly launched iPhone 17 series is priced between ₹82,900 and ₹2,29,900 and went on sale in India today for pre-booked as well as walk-in customers. One of the first buyers in Mumbai, Aman Memon said he was excited about Apple's new design and color for this year's model.
Customer anticipation
Delhi also witnessed long queues outside Apple Saket
Another customer in Mumbai, Irfan, said he was excited to buy the orange iPhone 17 Pro Max after waiting since 8pm yesterday. He noted changes in camera and battery as well as a different look this time around. Similar scenes were witnessed in Delhi with long queues outside the Apple Store in Saket as people waited for the new series to go on sale.
Sales strategies
Retail partners and distributors come up with attractive offers
To boost sales, Apple's retail partners and distributors have come up with several attractive offers such as cashback, exchange discounts, and longer EMI schemes. Customers trading in their old iPhones can also avail bundled offers on accessories and wearables. The launch event has sparked excitement among tech enthusiasts across India who are eager to get their hands on the latest Apple devices.