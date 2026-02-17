The restrictions will mainly affect South Mumbai

Mumbai: Traffic restrictions on February 17 for Modi-Macron event

By Snehil Singh 08:45 am Feb 17, 202608:45 am

What's the story

Mumbai will witness major traffic restrictions on February 17, in view of the India-France Year of Innovation event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the event. The restrictions will mainly affect South Mumbai, especially around the Gateway of India. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg and P Ramchandani Marg will be closed to all vehicles from 2:00pm to 9:00pm, except for emergency vehicles.