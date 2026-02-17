Mumbai: Traffic restrictions on February 17 for Modi-Macron event
What's the story
Mumbai will witness major traffic restrictions on February 17, in view of the India-France Year of Innovation event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the event. The restrictions will mainly affect South Mumbai, especially around the Gateway of India. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg and P Ramchandani Marg will be closed to all vehicles from 2:00pm to 9:00pm, except for emergency vehicles.
Route diversion
Alternate routes for commuters
To ease the traffic, alternate routes have been suggested. For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, commuters can take Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg to Mahakavi Bhushan Road and Boman Bheram Marg. P Ramchandani Marg will also be closed during the same hours, with an alternative route via Alva Chowk and Radio Club suggested for commuters. No-parking zones include Nathalal Parekh Road and Jagannath Bhosle Road, among others.
Highway ban
Restrictions on Western Express Highway
On the Western Express Highway, heavy vehicles will be prohibited from moving between Vakola Flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka from 8:00am to 9:00pm. However, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, and government vehicles on VVIP duty will be exempted. Rambhau Salgaonkar Road will be open for two-way traffic between 1:00pm and 4:00pm on February 17.