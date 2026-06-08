20 TMC rebel MPs hold closed-door meeting with BJP leaders

Resignation impact

TMC veteran resigns over Bengal election results

In his resignation letter, Roy said the people had "given a huge mandate in favor of the BJP...to put an end to the 15-year anarchical rule of the TMC." He cited "widespread unbridled corruption" and "atrocities committed against women" under TMC rule. These MPs are among the legislators who are dissatisfied with the existing situation. "We are...going to give support to the NDA. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is our chief whip and Shatabdi Roy....our Deputy Leader," Sharmila Sarkar told NDTV.