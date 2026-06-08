20 TMC rebel MPs hold closed-door meeting with BJP leaders
What's the story
About 20 of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s 28 Lok Sabha MPs are reportedly holed up in Delhi. The development comes as TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is in the national capital for a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). According to the Indian Express, the rebel MPs are said to be considering two options: writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to be recognized as a separate bloc or mass resignation.
Secret gathering
Suvendu Adhikari in Delhi
The exact location of the rebel MPs' meeting in Delhi is still unknown. However, sources told NDTV that several of them are at Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's residence. Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has also reached Delhi. Earlier in the day, TMC veteran and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from both the party and his parliamentary position.
Resignation impact
TMC veteran resigns over Bengal election results
In his resignation letter, Roy said the people had "given a huge mandate in favor of the BJP...to put an end to the 15-year anarchical rule of the TMC." He cited "widespread unbridled corruption" and "atrocities committed against women" under TMC rule. These MPs are among the legislators who are dissatisfied with the existing situation. "We are...going to give support to the NDA. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is our chief whip and Shatabdi Roy....our Deputy Leader," Sharmila Sarkar told NDTV.
Reshuffle response
Mamata makes organizational reshuffle to address internal discontent
In a bid to address internal discontent, Mamata has made an organizational reshuffle. While Abhishek Banerjee remains the party's national general secretary, Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen have been appointed as joint national secretaries. A senior TMC MP said this move was aimed at limiting Abhishek's influence and restoring Mamata's credibility both within the party and on a national level. A senior Trinamool MP said, "She is desperate...to regain her footing in the party as well as credibility on...national stage."