3 arrested after Shiv Sena corporator, followers assault doctor, nurses 

Patient

Case against dada is completely false'

"We told them my daughter's life was at risk and requested that her delivery be carried out there. We appealed repeatedly to the doctors and staff, but they refused and insisted that we take her to another hospital. My daughter was in a critical condition. We didn't know what to do, so we called dada," she said. "The case filed against dada is completely false. He has always stood by us. That is why I reached out to him."