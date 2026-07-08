3 arrested after Shiv Sena corporator, followers assault doctor, nurses
What's the story
The Maharashtra Police has arrested three people in connection with the assault on medical staff at a civic-run Kalyan Dombivli hospital. The incident occurred on July 6 over a dispute regarding the availability of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) beds. CCTV footage from the hospital showed Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his supporters physically attacking female doctor and nurses inside a room for over three minutes after a patient's family called the Sena leader.
Assault motive
No action has been taken against Sena leader
While an FIR has been filed, no action has been taken against the Sena leader, who has since reluctantly apologized. "I regret the physical altercation," he said but insisted he did not raise his hand against the female doctor. Blaming the camera angle, he said, "I addressed her informally—using the casual 'Tu'—because she is like a daughter to me...While we were conversing, she kept talking on the phone and was not listening to our grievance, so I tapped her hand."
Family
Doctors advised transferring to another hospital
The altercation started after doctors told a pregnant woman admitted to the hospital that her newborn might need NICU care, but all beds were occupied. The doctors advised transferring to another hospital. The patient's family then allegedly contacted Mhatre, who reached the hospital with his supporters. The mother of the patient, Sadhana Karande, told ANI that they told the doctors that it was an emergency case, but they were told to take her to Sion Hospital.
Patient
Case against dada is completely false'
"We told them my daughter's life was at risk and requested that her delivery be carried out there. We appealed repeatedly to the doctors and staff, but they refused and insisted that we take her to another hospital. My daughter was in a critical condition. We didn't know what to do, so we called dada," she said. "The case filed against dada is completely false. He has always stood by us. That is why I reached out to him."
Twitter Post
Video shows attack
A Mumbai govt hospital advised a pregnant woman's family to consider transferring her elsewhere, as pre-delivery fetal assessment indicates her newborn will likely require NICU care, and all of their NICU beds are currently occupied.— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 8, 2026
The woman's husband called Shiv Sena (Shinde)… pic.twitter.com/BZnD2hYhUT
Protest action
Doctors, nurses on strike
In the wake of the assault, doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff have gone on strike. They are demanding better security and immediate action against those involved in the attack. The Maharashtra government has promised an investigation into the incident and action against Mhatre. Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said, "Assaulting doctors is wrong. We will investigate the matter and take action."