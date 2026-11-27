50% increase in LS seats: Cabinet clears Delimitation Bill amendments
What's the story
The Union Cabinet has approved the Constitution Amendment Bill to reserve 33% of Lok Sabha seats for women through delimitation. The proposed legislation includes a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states and retains the existing proportionate representation till 2051. This decision comes ahead of Parliament's special sitting, with the Lok Sabha meeting on November 30 and Rajya Sabha on December 2. The bill is expected to be reintroduced in this session after it was earlier defeated.
Legislative hurdle
NDA government lacks numbers on its own
The government's immediate challenge will be to secure a special majority in Parliament for the Constitution amendment bill.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently lacks the numbers on its own.
The Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members, but with three vacancies, its effective strength is 540.
To secure a two-thirds majority, at least 360 votes are needed if all members participate.
Bill details
Legislative package to expand Lok Sabha's strength
The proposed legislative package seeks to expand the Lok Sabha's maximum strength from 550 to 850 seats through delimitation.
It includes three bills: the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026; Delimitation Bill, 2026; and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
The first seeks to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and facilitate the implementation of women's reservation; the second proposes setting up a Delimitation Commission to redraw Lok Sabha and state Assembly constituencies.
Representation impact
Previous attempt failed
The third seeks to make corresponding changes to the electoral framework in Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.
These bills increase the size of Lok Sabha, seek to enable delimitation based on the 2011 census, and enable reservation for women based on this delimitation.
The government had suffered a setback on April 17, when the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure the requisite numbers in the Lok Sabha.
A total of 528 MPs had participated in the voting.