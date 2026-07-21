AAP launches helpline for injured, detained CJP protesters
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a helpline for protesters injured during a police crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march in Delhi. AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the initiative on social media, promising legal assistance to families of detained students and medical aid to injured protesters. The helpline number is 8588833548.
Brutality comparison
Kejriwal compares police action to British colonial brutality
Kejriwal slammed the police's actions during the protest, comparing them to British colonial brutality.
He alleged that unarmed students were subjected to excessive violence.
"The videos showed that police kept beating girls and students, and lathi-charging them without any provocation," he said at a press conference.
He compared the scenes to General Dyer's brutality at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919.
Police response
Delhi Police claims 118 personnel injured
The Delhi Police said 118 personnel and around 60 protesters were injured in the clashes.
They alleged that protesters pelted stones, attempted to break barricades, vandalized vehicles and damaged public property.
Five FIRs have been registered in connection with these incidents.
The CJP had earlier met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to demand the resignation of Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ₹1 crore compensation for families of deceased NEET aspirants.
Legal action
TMC MP offers legal help to students
Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has said he and other MPs are documenting video evidence of the alleged police brutality for legal action against the Delhi Police.
He emphasized anonymity for those submitting videos, saying no personal information would be required.
Gokhale's initiative aims to identify officers involved in the assault on peaceful protesters during the CJP march.