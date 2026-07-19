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Home / News / Politics News / Abhishek Banerjee challenges TMC dissidents to return, offers to resign
Abhishek Banerjee challenges TMC dissidents to return, offers to resign
TMC has witnessed a series of defections

Abhishek Banerjee challenges TMC dissidents to return, offers to resign

By Snehil Singh
Jul 19, 2026
10:06 am
What's the story

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has challenged party dissidents to return, offering to resign if they do. This comes after a series of defections from the TMC following its assembly poll defeat. Banerjee accused defectors of joining the rebel camp or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for protection from investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Investigation challenge

Dare dissident leaders to face investigations if innocent

Banerjee dared dissident leaders to face investigations if they are innocent, citing his own experience of being summoned by the CID and other agencies.

He said he never ran away from these summons.

"For us, protection from the ED or the CBI is not important," he added, stressing that only public trust matters to him.

Party unrest

Response from BJP, Ritabrata camp

Banerjee's offer comes after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee warned he would quit if any deserters were readmitted.

Akhruzzaman, a leader in the Ritabrata Banerjee camp, questioned why Abhishek took so long to make his challenge.

BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar said Abhishek's comments lacked credibility and doubted whether TMC leaders would trust him.

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Party losses

TMC's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha rout

The TMC has suffered major losses in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, with many MPs joining the BJP or other parties.

Notably, newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Rukmini alias Koel Mallick resigned without attending a single sitting.

This comes after former TMC MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik defected to the BJP after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha on bypoll tickets.

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Political challenge

Ritabrata faction's challenge to Mamata's leadership

The Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction is now vying for control over the TMC's identity, symbol, and funds after claiming allegiance from a majority of MLAs.

This internal split has turned into a direct political challenge for Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

Rebel leaders like Anubrata Mondal and Madan Mitra cited Abhishek's "high-handedness" as a reason for leaving the party.

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