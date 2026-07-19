Abhishek Banerjee challenges TMC dissidents to return, offers to resign
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has challenged party dissidents to return, offering to resign if they do. This comes after a series of defections from the TMC following its assembly poll defeat. Banerjee accused defectors of joining the rebel camp or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for protection from investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Investigation challenge
Dare dissident leaders to face investigations if innocent
Banerjee dared dissident leaders to face investigations if they are innocent, citing his own experience of being summoned by the CID and other agencies.
He said he never ran away from these summons.
"For us, protection from the ED or the CBI is not important," he added, stressing that only public trust matters to him.
Party unrest
Response from BJP, Ritabrata camp
Banerjee's offer comes after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee warned he would quit if any deserters were readmitted.
Akhruzzaman, a leader in the Ritabrata Banerjee camp, questioned why Abhishek took so long to make his challenge.
BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar said Abhishek's comments lacked credibility and doubted whether TMC leaders would trust him.
Party losses
TMC's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha rout
The TMC has suffered major losses in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, with many MPs joining the BJP or other parties.
Notably, newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Rukmini alias Koel Mallick resigned without attending a single sitting.
This comes after former TMC MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik defected to the BJP after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha on bypoll tickets.
Political challenge
Ritabrata faction's challenge to Mamata's leadership
The Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction is now vying for control over the TMC's identity, symbol, and funds after claiming allegiance from a majority of MLAs.
This internal split has turned into a direct political challenge for Mamata Banerjee's leadership.
Rebel leaders like Anubrata Mondal and Madan Mitra cited Abhishek's "high-handedness" as a reason for leaving the party.