Prashant Kishor shifts to ashram after Bihar poll debacle 

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor said he has shifted to an ashram on the outskirts of Patna , Bihar. The Jan Suraaj founder announced his decision on Wednesday while addressing reporters in Darbhanga . "Last night, I shifted out of the place in Patna where I had been living," he said. He will stay at the Bihar Navnirman Ashram near IIT-Patna till the next assembly polls.

Election outcome Kishor's move comes after Jan Suraaj's dismal performance in elections "The Bihar Navnirman Ashram, situated close to IIT-Patna, shall be my abode till the next assembly polls when the Jan Suraaj Party will, hopefully, make an impact," he said. Kishor's decision comes months after his party, Jan Suraaj, was launched ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. However, it failed to win any seats in the polls. He had earlier been staying at Sheikhpura House near Patna airport, a bungalow owned by former BJP MP Uday Singh's family.

Political criticism Kishor takes dig at Nitish Kumar over health minister's appointment Kishor also took a dig at former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his son Nishant Kumar was made the health minister in the state. He said, "The one who got elected as chief minister after the elections was unable to stop migration caused by economic distress." "Instead, he chose to migrate himself, but not before ensuring that his son gets a foothold," he said, referring to Kumar's son Nishant, who recently joined the BJP-led government headed by Samrat Choudhary.

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Voter appeal Appeal to Bihar voters to think of children's future Kishor also appealed to Bihar voters to think of their children's future while voting. He urged them not to be swayed by leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar or Lalu Prasad. "The people of Bihar must think about the future of their own children while casting votes. They should not get swayed by leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar or Lalu Prasad, nor should they sell their votes for ₹10,000," he said.

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