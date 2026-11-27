SP to oppose delimitation, women's quota bills, issues whip
What's the story
The Samajwadi Party (SP), a key member of the opposition INDIA bloc, will oppose the constitutional amendment Bill package on delimitation and women's quota. The party has issued a whip to its members in both Houses of Parliament for the four-day special sitting next week. SP president Akhilesh Yadav will hold a parliamentary group meeting in New Delhi on Monday morning before the session starts.
Political strategy
BJP's biggest mistake: delimitation Bill
Yadav has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for pushing the delimitation Bill. He said it was "the biggest mistake in the BJP's politics."
The SP leader alleged that the Narendra Modi government was using this move to win upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, especially after recent controversies like donation theft allegations in Ayodhya's Ram temple.
Political implications
SP leaders on delimitation bill
Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan also warned that the delimitation Bill could have "disastrous consequences for the country."
Another SP leader said that while increasing constituencies could benefit all parties if done honestly, they can't align with BJP's decisions ahead of crucial UP Assembly elections.
Akhilesh further claimed that BJP was "in a shock" after Gen Z agitation and couldn't create a "favorable atmosphere in UP."