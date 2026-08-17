BJP leadership reshuffle: Amit Malviya removed as IT cell chief

Anil Baluni will continue to serve as the BJP's Media Convenor.

The party has also appointed 13 national vice presidents, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Ram Madhav.

Piyush Goyal has been named the national treasurer, while Tarun Chugh takes charge of the central office.

The BJP has also announced its new team of national general secretaries, including Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, and Smriti Irani. BL Santosh continues as the national general secretary (organization).