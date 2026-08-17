BJP leadership reshuffle: Amit Malviya removed as IT cell chief
What's the story
In a major organizational shake-up, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has replaced Amit Malviya as the head of its IT cell. Deepak Mhaskey from Chhattisgarh will take over the position. The reshuffle also sees a revamp of the party's social media team with four new co-convenors from different states, Preeti Gandhi (Maharashtra), Shivanand Dwivedi (Delhi), Alok Bhatt (Uttarakhand), and Arun Yadav (Haryana). Deepak Mhaskey is the social media convenor.
Leadership changes
Media convenor continued, treasurer appointed
Anil Baluni will continue to serve as the BJP's Media Convenor.
The party has also appointed 13 national vice presidents, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Ram Madhav.
Piyush Goyal has been named the national treasurer, while Tarun Chugh takes charge of the central office.
The BJP has also announced its new team of national general secretaries, including Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, and Smriti Irani. BL Santosh continues as the national general secretary (organization).
Organizational expansion
National secretaries appointed
Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed as national joint general secretaries (organization).
The party has also appointed new national secretaries, including Kavita Patidar and Bhola Singh.
Sambit Patra has been made the Northeast coordinator, while Rajiv Babbar is the joint Northeast coordinator.
Vishnu Datt Sharma is named the all-cells coordinator, with Vishnu Vardhan Reddy as joint coordinator.
Morcha leadership
Morcha chiefs announced
Dr. Hemang Joshi has been appointed as the chief of Yuva Morcha, while Roop Kumari Choudhary will head the Mahila Morcha.
Amarpal Maurya is now the chief of OBC Morcha, with Bansilal Gurjar leading Kisan Morcha.
Shivesh Kumar Ram has been named SC Morcha chief, while Mannalal Rawat will head ST Morcha.
Kunwar Basit Ali from will head the Minority Morcha.