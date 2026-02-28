Anna Hazare welcomes Kejriwal's excise case discharge, urges selfless service

Social activist Anna Hazare has welcomed the discharge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. The court's verdict must be accepted as the judiciary is supreme, Hazare said. When asked if he had any advice for Kejriwal, Hazare said, "Work for society and the country. Do not think about the self or the party."

Case details Kejriwal was arrested in Delhi liquor policy case A Delhi court discharged former Chief Minister Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others from the liquor policy case on Friday. It criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for failing to establish an "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, 2024, by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case, and the CBI was probing the corruption charges. He was granted bail after spending 155 days in jail.

Judicial respect Hazare's views on judiciary Hazare stressed that "our country runs on the judiciary" and called it the supreme system in a diverse nation like India. He said that without a strong judiciary, criminal elements would gain an upper hand, leading to chaos. Responding to his earlier critical comments about Kejriwal, Hazare said they were made before any judicial verdict was delivered.

