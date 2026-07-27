Anti-paper leak bill debate in Parliament today; 10-hour time allotted 

The proposed bill proposes imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines up to ₹50 lakh for individuals.

Organized paper leak syndicates could face penalties of up to ₹10 crore under the new legislation.

The bill will be introduced by Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has roped in young MPs for an eight-to-10-hour discussion on this legislation.