Anti-paper leak bill debate in Parliament today; 10-hour time allotted
What's the story
The government will introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill, introduced after weeks of protests over the NEET paper leak and other exams, proposes tougher penalties and the establishment of fast-track courts to hear paper leak cases. It seeks to establish fast-track courts in every state to exclusively hear paper leak cases and mandates that probes be completed in two months.
Penalties proposed
Proposed bill seeks to enhance punishment for paper leak
The proposed bill proposes imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines up to ₹50 lakh for individuals.
Organized paper leak syndicates could face penalties of up to ₹10 crore under the new legislation.
The bill will be introduced by Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has roped in young MPs for an eight-to-10-hour discussion on this legislation.
Discussion leaders
NDA MPs to lead discussion on proposed legislation
Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya are among the NDA MPs who will lead the discussion on the bill.
Other speakers include Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, NCP's Sunil Tatkare, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Arun Bharti.
Trinamool Congress MPs Sayoni Ghosh and Mitali Bag are also expected to participate in this debate.
Minister's debut
Education minister's 1st Question Hour on Monday
Monday's session will also see newly appointed Education Minister Pralhad Joshi's first Question Hour.
He took over from Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned on July 25 amid protests.
He faces 41 questions listed for the Education Ministry, including three that require oral responses. He, along with his two ministers of state, will be present in the Lower House to reply during Question Hour.
Agitation details
NEET paper leak protest saw excessive force allegations last week
The bill comes after a nationwide agitation against the NEET paper leak led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The CJP's protest started at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 20 and intensified after activist Sonam Wangchuk went on an indefinite fast on June 28.
The protest peaked on July 20 when police stopped demonstrators from marching toward Parliament, leading to allegations of excessive force.
Delhi Police have denied using pellet guns during the protest, but CRPF probe finds RAF personnel did.