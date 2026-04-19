Pawan Kalyan undergoes surgery; JSP leader's health issues worsen

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening after experiencing severe discomfort during an official meeting on Friday morning. His political secretary, P Hariprasad, confirmed the development but did not disclose the specific medical issue that necessitated the surgery. The party said Kalyan has been facing health-related issues for several months, which worsened suddenly.

Diagnosis Surgery conducted after thorough diagnosis Following the sudden health scare, Kalyan canceled his official engagements on Friday and was admitted to a hospital for further evaluation. Doctors conducted several medical tests, including an MRI scan, to assess his condition. After a thorough diagnosis, the medical team concluded that surgery was required and performed the procedure. The surgery was reportedly successful, and his condition is now stable.

Recovery Complete rest advised for Kalyan Medical experts have advised Kalyan to take complete rest for a week before he resumes official duties. They stressed that long-term precautions will be necessary for a full recovery, which may take considerable time depending on his response to post-surgical care and rehabilitation. The sudden health scare has raised concern among party leaders and supporters, who then expressed relief over the successful surgery and wished him a speedy recovery.

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