Asansol temple, shut for several years, reopens after BJP's win 

The temple's reopening follows the BJP's clean sweep in all nine Assembly seats of Paschim Bardhaman district, which includes Asansol . The BJP won 206 out of 293 seats, ending Mamata Banerjee 's 15-year rule. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul won the Asansaol Dakshin seat with a margin of 40,839 votes. According to India Today, the temple's closure was linked to conflicts between communities and administrative constraints.

Political promise

'Previous government was completely anti-Hindu'

Krishnendu Mukherjee, the newly-elected BJP MLA from Asansol Uttar, had promised to keep the temple open year-round if he won. He visited the temple and helped facilitate its reopening. "We used to repeatedly tell leaders of Delhi...that a Hindu temple is here, but...no one allows any puja to happen...The previous government was....completely anti-Hindu, but today, all the Hindus in Bengal voted for the BJP...and this temple has reopened," Nilu Chakraborty, BJP leader and member of the mandir committee, said.