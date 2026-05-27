Assam Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 

The Assam Assembly has passed 'The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, Bill, 2026.' The state government introduced the Bill on Monday, proposing a common legal framework for marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships, regardless of faith. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders have welcomed the move, calling it historic. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Diganta Kalita said this day would be remembered as a significant milestone for the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly after the bill was introduced.

Bill details Key provisions of the bill The UCC Bill seeks to unify civil laws for all residents in Assam. It proposes banning polygamy and making the registration of live-in relationships mandatory. The draft bill mandates marriages be registered within 60 days and live-in arrangements within 30 days. Non-compliance would attract penalties, including a fine of ₹10,000 for deliberate failure to register marriage or divorce within the stipulated 60-day period. The proposed law, however, excludes Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam from its ambit.

Provisions Uniform grounds for divorce and gender-equal succession laws It also aims to ensure gender justice and equality. The legislation sets a legal age of marriage at 21 years for grooms and 18 years for brides. The UCC Bill also codifies uniform grounds for divorce, such as cruelty, desertion or mutual consent. It ensures childhood custody of children under five ordinarily remains with the mother. For succession matters, it establishes a gender-equal order of preference for intestate inheritance among Class-1 heirs.

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Privacy concerns Opposition leaders raise concerns Opposition leaders have raised concerns over the bill. Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi called it an "attack on our private lives." He questioned if state surveillance would dictate personal freedoms, asking if citizens were to be subjected to "moral policing." Lone Trinamool Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed staged a walkout from the Assam Assembly during discussions on the bill, alleging that the BJP-led NDA government had introduced the legislation with "malicious intention."

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