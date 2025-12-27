Assam: ECI releases draft rolls; 10.5L names deleted post-SIR

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the integrated draft electoral rolls for Assam , ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The new rolls have 2,51,09,754 registered voters after a Special Revision exercise that deleted over 10.56 lakh names due to death, migration, or duplication. The list also excludes 93,021 D-voters, those flagged for alleged citizenship documentation deficiencies under the Foreigners Act of 1946.

Revision details Special revision exercise conducted across 61 lakh households The Special Revision exercise was carried out from November 22 to December 20, covering over 61 lakh households. A total of 10,56,291 names were deleted during this process: 4,78,992 due to deaths, 5,23,680 for migration, and another 53,619 for demographic corrections. The verification involved a large number of officials, including District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Assistance Political parties assist in verification process Political parties also played a role in the verification process by deploying 61,533 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to assist and monitor the exercise. The draft electoral rolls will be open for claims and objections till January 22, with final rolls to be published on February 10. This revision is part of efforts to prepare error-free electoral rolls by correcting clerical errors, removing deceased voters' names, and identifying duplicate entries.