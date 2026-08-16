Assam: Man arrested for threatening CM Sarma during I-Day speech
What's the story
The Assam Police have arrested a man in Morigaon district for allegedly threatening Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The threat was made during the live broadcast of Sarma's Independence Day address. The main accused, Abdul Mutaleb, a tailor by profession, was traced through the mobile number linked to the social media threat, NDTV reported.
Extended investigation
Three others, including family members, arrested
Apart from Mutaleb, three others have been arrested in connection with the case. These include his father and brother.
The police are now interrogating these individuals to ascertain their involvement in the incident.
The investigation is focused on whether Mutaleb operated the social media account himself and what prompted him to make such a comment against Sarma.
Content analysis
'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in post threatening to kill Sarma
The threatening comment, which was posted under the name Abdul Mutaleb on Meta's social media platforms, allegedly threatened to kill Sarma for a sum of ₹1 crore. It also asked potential financiers to contact him.
The post further contained pro-Pakistan slogans such as "Pakistan Zindabad" besides having remarks directed against India.
Ongoing probe
Police verify details of account used for threat
After the threatening comment was noticed, Bhuragaon Police started verifying details related to the account and mobile number used for the post.
The investigation is still underway, with police expected to check digital evidence and other information linked to the case.
The incident occurred while Sarma was delivering his Independence Day address at Khanapara veterinary and agricultural field in Guwahati on Friday.