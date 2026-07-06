TVK ministers 'influencing' Karur stampede witnesses? SC hears plea tomorrow

Witness tampering

DMK fears Vijay's family visit may influence witnesses

"Your lordships had directed a CBI inquiry; now while the inquiry is pending, there is an attempt to influence witnesses," the plea stated. The DMK expressed concerns that Vijay's planned meeting with victims' families on July 10 to distribute government orders and other benefits to victims' families could influence witnesses. The party argued that while it has no objection to the ex gratia assistance or welfare measures, the victims' families are material witnesses in the CBI investigation.