TVK ministers 'influencing' Karur stampede witnesses? SC hears plea tomorrow
What's the story
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) related to the Karur stampede case on Tuesday. The party has sought to restrain Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and others from making public statements related to the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Karur stampede. Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing DMK Secretary RS Bharati, mentioned the urgency of the matter before a bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu.
Witness tampering
DMK fears Vijay's family visit may influence witnesses
"Your lordships had directed a CBI inquiry; now while the inquiry is pending, there is an attempt to influence witnesses," the plea stated. The DMK expressed concerns that Vijay's planned meeting with victims' families on July 10 to distribute government orders and other benefits to victims' families could influence witnesses. The party argued that while it has no objection to the ex gratia assistance or welfare measures, the victims' families are material witnesses in the CBI investigation.
Judicial safeguards
DMK highlights previous financial aid distribution by Vijay
The application also highlights that Vijay had earlier distributed ₹20 lakh each to deceased victims' families and ₹2 lakh each to injured victims in October 2025. This was done while criminal proceedings were pending, it said. Bharati argued these actions, along with the proposed distribution of government benefits and public statements by an accused minister, necessitate judicial safeguards to maintain the investigation's integrity.
Public statement
Minister's 'score to settle' remark objected to
The application also objects to a public statement made by Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna on July 2, 2026. Arjuna is also an accused in the case. Bharati cited Arjuna's remarks about "a score to settle" over the Karur incident and his claim that the previous DMK government "killed Karur people through the police." The application claims these statements were aimed at influencing the ongoing court-monitored investigation.
Legal reliefs
Reliefs sought by Bharathi in application
Among the reliefs sought, Bharathi has prayed for directions restraining Vijay, Arjuna, Bussy Anand, CTR Nirmal Kumar and other accused persons from making public statements attributing criminal liability or commenting on the merits of the pending investigation. The application also seeks a direction that government benefits to victims' families be disbursed only in accordance with safeguards approved by the Supreme Court after placing proposed actions before the CBI.