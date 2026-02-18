'After LS polls, no communication': Sanjay Raut blasts INDIA's functioning 

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has slammed the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc for its lack of consistent coordination on national issues. He alleged that the alliance only springs into action when Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. "INDIA bloc work begins when the Lok Sabha elections are approaching. Until then, in the INDIA bloc, what the people are doing, no one knows," he said at a press conference in Mumbai .

Inaction criticized Raut highlights national issues neglected by INDIA Raut also slammed the alliance for not taking up important national issues like farmers' distress and the law and order situation in Manipur. "The deal made with America will result in the country's farmers dying, committing suicide, and starving," he said. He said simply raising these issues in Parliament is not enough, especially when opposition leaders are often disrupted. "They don't even let Rahul Gandhi speak in Parliament," he said. "Can we do anything outside?" he asked.

Continuous engagement Continuous engagement needed in INDIA bloc Raut stressed the need for continuous engagement within the INDIA bloc, not just before elections. "For months, even years, they don't talk to anyone. Whether it's Uddhav Thackeray or other leaders, we want the INDIA bloc to be active not just before the Lok Sabha elections, but even before. Someone has suggested that Mamata Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc. Another says Stalin should. This is their personal opinion... There should be a meeting of the INDIA bloc," he said.

