Bengal SIR tribunals could take 12 years to clear appeals

At the current pace, an average of 25,238 cases are being decided every month, with the calculation taking into account all seven days of the week as working days, according to Times of India.

As of September 16, when the affidavit was filed, 37,05,235 cases remained pending.

This means that if the tribunals continue at this rate and work seven days a week, it would take about 146 months or over 12 years to clear all cases.