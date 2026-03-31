Bihar maulana arrested for objectionable remarks against Yogi Adityanath's mother 

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Maulana Abdullah Salim, a cleric from Jokihat in Araria, Bihar. He was apprehended from Purnea late Monday and brought to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, for further legal proceedings. The action comes after two First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed against him in UP for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 's mother.

FIR details First FIR filed in Bahraich The first FIR was filed on Monday at the Nagar Kotwali police station in Bahraich district. The complaint was lodged by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district legal cell convenor and advocate Ajit Pratap Singh. It alleges that Salim made derogatory remarks about CM Adityanath's mother, which were widely circulated through a viral video on social media.

Additional complaint Second FIR in Balrampur The second FIR was filed in Balrampur district on March 7 by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president Ravi Mishra. This case invoked sections for intentional insult and public mischief. The Bahraich FIR includes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), namely 196(1)(a) for promoting enmity, 299 for outraging religious feelings, and 353(1) for circulation of false information.

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Public outcry Protests erupt across UP demanding action against Salim The remarks had sparked protests in several districts including Balrampur, Basti, Sitapur, and Kanpur. Activists demanded strict action against Salim for his alleged comments. BJP MLA Surendra Diler wrote to the Senior Superintendent of Police demanding stringent legal action as he feared that the viral video could disturb communal harmony. Actor-turned-MP Ravi Kishan also condemned the remarks, emphasizing that in Indian culture a mother is highly respected and such statements are unacceptable.

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