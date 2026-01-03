'Bihari girls ready for marriage at ₹25,000': BJP minister's husband
What's the story
Girdhari Lalu Sahu, the husband of Uttarakhand Minister for Sports Rekha Arya, has sparked controversy with his remarks in a viral video. In the video, Sahu is seen talking to a group of young people. He says, "Will you get married in old age? If you are unable to get married, we will bring a girl for you from Bihar. You can get one there for ₹20,000 to 25,000."
Twitter Post
Video of Sahu
He is Girdhari Lal Sahu, alias Pappu Girdhari, the husband of Uttarakhand’s Sports Minister @rekhaaryaoffice. He is seen quoting prices for women from Bihar.— Manish RJ (@mrjethwani_) January 2, 2026
“For marriage, a woman from Bihar is available for ₹20–25 thousand. Come with us, we’ll get you married.” pic.twitter.com/QNbrtrlNx0
Political fallout
Sahu's remarks spark outrage, prompt political backlash
The Bihar State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and issued a notice to him. The Congress party has seized the opportunity to criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jyoti Rautela, state president of Uttarakhand Congress Mahila Morcha, called Sahu's remarks "shameful" and an attack on women's dignity. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also slammed Sahu's comments as evidence of a "toxic mindset" toward women.
Past allegations
Sahu faces past controversies, issues clarification
Sahu has been embroiled in controversies before, including allegations of double murder. A former domestic help accused him of deceitfully orchestrating his kidney removal for a transplant to Sahu's second wife. After the backlash over his recent remarks, Sahu released a clarification video saying his comments were about a friend's marriage and were misrepresented to tarnish his wife's image. "If my words have offended or hurt anyone, I apologize with folded hands," he said.
Party response
BJP distances itself from Sahu's remarks
The state unit of the BJP has condemned Sahu's statement and distanced itself from him, stating he had no connection with the party. The Bihar National Commission for Women has written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami seeking a response over Sahu's remarks. BSWC chairperson Apsara called his comments "highly condemnable" and questioned how he could make such statements when his wife is a minister in the Uttarakhand government.