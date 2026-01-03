'Bihari girls ready for marriage at ₹25,000': BJP minister's husband

Girdhari Lalu Sahu, the husband of Uttarakhand Minister for Sports Rekha Arya, has sparked controversy with his remarks in a viral video. In the video, Sahu is seen talking to a group of young people. He says, "Will you get married in old age? If you are unable to get married, we will bring a girl for you from Bihar . You can get one there for ₹20,000 to 25,000."

Twitter Post Video of Sahu He is Girdhari Lal Sahu, alias Pappu Girdhari, the husband of Uttarakhand’s Sports Minister @rekhaaryaoffice. He is seen quoting prices for women from Bihar.



“For marriage, a woman from Bihar is available for ₹20–25 thousand. Come with us, we’ll get you married.” pic.twitter.com/QNbrtrlNx0 — Manish RJ (@mrjethwani_) January 2, 2026

Political fallout Sahu's remarks spark outrage, prompt political backlash The Bihar State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and issued a notice to him. The Congress party has seized the opportunity to criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jyoti Rautela, state president of Uttarakhand Congress Mahila Morcha, called Sahu's remarks "shameful" and an attack on women's dignity. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also slammed Sahu's comments as evidence of a "toxic mindset" toward women.

Past allegations Sahu faces past controversies, issues clarification Sahu has been embroiled in controversies before, including allegations of double murder. A former domestic help accused him of deceitfully orchestrating his kidney removal for a transplant to Sahu's second wife. After the backlash over his recent remarks, Sahu released a clarification video saying his comments were about a friend's marriage and were misrepresented to tarnish his wife's image. "If my words have offended or hurt anyone, I apologize with folded hands," he said.