Mann, wife taking ₹5cr bribes to quash rape cases: BJP

The NHRC acted in response to a complaint filed by Ranjit Singh, a retired High Court judge, over an alleged syndicate including the Chief Minister's wife.

The incident came to light in April, when the woman's father claimed that she was abducted by Chahal.

The woman was rescued on May 1, after which rape charges were filed and Chahal was arrested.

However, he was released in July, prompting the SAD to accuse the Punjab Police of conducting a "botched investigation."