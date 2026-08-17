BJP announces new office-bearers; Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav on list 

Besides Raje and Madhav, the list of 13 national vice presidents also includes former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeswari, and Rekha Verma, among others.

Former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed as a national general secretary. Other national general secretaries include Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal and Biplab Kumar Deb.