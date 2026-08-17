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Home / News / Politics News / BJP announces new office-bearers; Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav on list 
BJP announces new office-bearers; Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav on list 
The announcement was made on Monday

BJP announces new office-bearers; Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav on list 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 17, 2026
03:44 pm
What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a new team of national office-bearers under president Nitin Nabin ahead of elections in many states. The new team has 12 women. As per the list, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and former BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav have been appointed as national vice presidents.

Leadership roles

Other national vice presidents, general secretaries

Besides Raje and Madhav, the list of 13 national vice presidents also includes former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeswari, and Rekha Verma, among others.

Former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed as a national general secretary. Other national general secretaries include Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal and Biplab Kumar Deb.

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Organizational roles

Key appointments in organization

BJP organizational secretary BL Santhosh will continue as national general secretary (organization).

Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed national joint general secretaries (organization).

Piyush Goyal has been named national treasurer with Rajesh Mangal as the national joint treasurer.

Sambit Patra has been appointed North-East coordinator of the party. Tarun Chugh will be the central office in-charge.

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Morchas

Heads for various morchas announced

The party has also announced heads for its various morchas.

Dr. Hemang Joshi will head the Yuva Morcha, Roop Kumari Choudhary the Mahila Morcha, Amarpal Maurya the OBC Morcha, and Bansilal Gurjar the Kisan Morcha.

Shivesh Kumar Ram is SC Morcha chief, while Mannalal Rawat heads ST Morcha and Kunwar Basit Ali leads Minority Morcha.

Anil Baluni is Media Convenor while Deepak Mhaskey is Social Media Convenor.

Inclusion

Women, southern and eastern states get boost 

Six of the 13 national vice presidents are women, showing an effort to include more women in key positions in the party.

There are four women secretaries and one woman general secretary beside two from the Muslim community.

There is also a tilt toward the southern and eastern states, with politicians from Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and the northeast being given important secretary and vice president roles.

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