BJP announces new office-bearers; Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav on list
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a new team of national office-bearers under president Nitin Nabin ahead of elections in many states. The new team has 12 women. As per the list, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and former BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav have been appointed as national vice presidents.
Leadership roles
Other national vice presidents, general secretaries
Besides Raje and Madhav, the list of 13 national vice presidents also includes former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeswari, and Rekha Verma, among others.
Former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed as a national general secretary. Other national general secretaries include Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal and Biplab Kumar Deb.
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BJP chief Nitin Nibin announces names of new office bearers.— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026
Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M. Nagaraja, Tariq… pic.twitter.com/dnPE95CDVY
Organizational roles
Key appointments in organization
BJP organizational secretary BL Santhosh will continue as national general secretary (organization).
Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed national joint general secretaries (organization).
Piyush Goyal has been named national treasurer with Rajesh Mangal as the national joint treasurer.
Sambit Patra has been appointed North-East coordinator of the party. Tarun Chugh will be the central office in-charge.
Morchas
Heads for various morchas announced
The party has also announced heads for its various morchas.
Dr. Hemang Joshi will head the Yuva Morcha, Roop Kumari Choudhary the Mahila Morcha, Amarpal Maurya the OBC Morcha, and Bansilal Gurjar the Kisan Morcha.
Shivesh Kumar Ram is SC Morcha chief, while Mannalal Rawat heads ST Morcha and Kunwar Basit Ali leads Minority Morcha.
Anil Baluni is Media Convenor while Deepak Mhaskey is Social Media Convenor.
Inclusion
Women, southern and eastern states get boost
Six of the 13 national vice presidents are women, showing an effort to include more women in key positions in the party.
There are four women secretaries and one woman general secretary beside two from the Muslim community.
There is also a tilt toward the southern and eastern states, with politicians from Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and the northeast being given important secretary and vice president roles.