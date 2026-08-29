BJP president reprimands Delhi MPs for visiting Sajjan Kumar's family
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin has reprimanded three Delhi MPs for visiting the family of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who died recently. The MPs, Kamlajeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogender Chandolia, visited Kumar's home to offer condolences. However, this move drew criticism from within the party, especially from HS Phoolka, a prominent advocate for victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Official stance
BJP clarifies visit was personal
The BJP has clarified that the three MPs visited Kumar's home in their personal capacity and not as representatives of the party.
"The three MPs went to the house of Sajjan Kumar in their personal capacity and not as party persons," said BJP spokesperson RP Singh.
This clarification comes amid criticism over the visit, especially from BJP leader HS Phoolka, who called for a boycott of the MPs for their actions.
Case background
Kumar was serving 2 life sentences
Sajjan Kumar was convicted for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and was serving two life sentences for the murders of Sikhs during the violence.
The BJP has been vocal about seeking justice for victims of these riots since coming to power in 2014.
A senior party leader emphasized that "Justice for the Sikh victims has been on the agenda of the BJP."
Disciplinary measures
BJP serves notices to 3 Punjab leaders
The BJP has also taken disciplinary action against three leaders in Punjab for making public remarks that questioned the party's leadership and breached discipline.
Randeep Singh Deol, Maninder Singh Kapial and Jatinder Kalra were served notices for their actions during a press conference in Sangrur.
They have been asked to submit written explanations within seven days on why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them.