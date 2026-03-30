Nitin Nabin resigns as Bihar MLA after Rajya Sabha election
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin has resigned from the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The move comes after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16. According to Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950, a person cannot be a member of both Parliament and State Legislature simultaneously. A member elected to both Parliament and State Legislature must resign from one of the two in 14 days.
Political transition
Nitin Nabin vows continued public service
Nabin announced his resignation in an emotional message to his constituents and party workers. In a long post on X, he said said the decision was not an end but a continuation of public service in a larger role. "Through the new role the party has given me, I will remain ever ready and committed to the development of my area and Bihar," he said.
Twitter Post
Read his post here
बांकीपुर और बिहार के मेरे सभी परिवारजन एवं कार्यकर्ता साथी,— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) March 30, 2026
जनवरी 2006 में पिताजी के आकस्मिक निधन के बाद पार्टी ने मुझे पटना पश्चिम से उपचुनाव लड़ने का अवसर दिया और दिनांक 27 अप्रैल 2006 को मैं पहली बार पटना पश्चिम क्षेत्र से निर्वाचित होकर सामाजिक एवं राजनीतिक जीवन की शुरुआत… pic.twitter.com/IHhLpd0aJD
Development focus
Nitin Nabin thanks Modi and Kumar
Nabin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also resigned from his position as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), for their support during his time as a minister in the Bihar government. Looking ahead, he aligned his next phase with PM Modi's broader national vision. "I will continue to strive tirelessly toward realizing the dream of a developed India and a developed Bihar by 2047," he wrote.