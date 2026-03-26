BJP compares Kejriwal to 'Dhurandhar' character over 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy 

The Delhi Legislative Assembly was the stage for a dramatic showdown on Wednesday, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators, led by minister Parvesh Verma, staging a theatrical demonstration over the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy. The drama involved unrolling a huge roll of bills to highlight the alleged expenditure at 6 Flagstaff Road, the former official residence of ex-chief minister Arvind Kejriwal . Verma compared Kejriwal to "Rehman Dakait," a character from Dhurandhar, who he said also looted public money.

Cost controversy CAG report on renovation tabled in Assembly The dramatic display came days after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the renovation of Kejriwal's residence was tabled in the Assembly. The report flagged a huge increase in renovation costs from an initial estimate of ₹8 crore to ₹33.66 crore. Verma alleged that earlier commitments were made to not avail government bungalows and official privileges, but "within 20 days, the people of Delhi were misled."

Expenditure details Verma reads out list of items installed at residence Verma read out a long list of items allegedly installed at the residence, including luxury furniture, imported fittings, chandeliers, designer interiors, gym equipment, multiple televisions, mini bars and barbecue units. He termed these findings "serious lapses" in construction and public expenditure. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also addressed the House on this issue and described it as requiring scrutiny due to "serious financial irregularities."

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