BJP slams Farooq Abdullah's 'pro-Pakistan' remark
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's recent comments about Kashmiris. The party called his remarks "seditious" and "pro-Pakistan." Speaking at a workers' convention in Baramulla, Abdullah had said that India's intentions toward Kashmiris are not right and credited Pakistan for raising their voices internationally. "They (Pakistan) are protecting us. Otherwise, their (India's) intentions are not right," the octogenarian leader had said.
Sedition call
BJP leaders demand sedition charges against Abdullah
The BJP's national executive member Ravinder Raina slammed Abdullah's remarks as "highly condemnable" and "very unfortunate."
He accused Abdullah of "dancing to the tunes of anti-nationals" and said, "How can Pakistan, an enemy country, be the protector of the people of Kashmir? Pakistan is a murderer of the people of Kashmir."
Other BJP leaders also echoed similar sentiments, with some demanding sedition charges against Abdullah.
Progress emphasized
Look across border, see how Kashmiris are faring there: BJP
BJP national spokesperson RP Singh asked Abdullah to "look across the border" and see how Kashmiris are faring there.
He said Kashmir is doing well after Article 370 was abrogated and fully integrated with India.
BJP national council member Yamini Sharma also accused Abdullah of parroting Pakistan's narrative, saying his statement insults the Indian Constitution and patriotic people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Foreign criticism
Congress leader weighs in on controversy
Meanwhile, Congress leader Kapil Singh said Abdullah's statement could be his personal view but reiterated that Pakistan has no right to interfere in India's internal affairs.
He emphasized that India's unity and integrity are not dependent on any foreign country.
Singh also acknowledged public anger over statehood issues in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the government to grant statehood to the Union Territory.