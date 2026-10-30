Mahayuti allies didn't campaign? BJP investigates Nagpur MLC poll loss 

Bawankule also hinted at a possible lack of coordination among Mahayuti partners, which include the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

He said they would review if any of its Mahayuti partners failed to campaign for the alliance's candidates.

"Instead of blame game, we will review which partner....did not work in favor of the alliance candidate," he said, adding the party had given importance to the Nagpur Graduates' and Pune seats and had planned to win them.