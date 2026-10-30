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Home / News / Politics News / Mahayuti allies didn't campaign? BJP investigates Nagpur MLC poll loss 
Mahayuti allies didn't campaign? BJP investigates Nagpur MLC poll loss 
Bawankule also hinted at a possible lack of coordination among Mahayuti partners

Mahayuti allies didn't campaign? BJP investigates Nagpur MLC poll loss 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 30, 2026
11:47 am
What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra has said it will review its recent defeat in the Nagpur Graduates' constituency during the Legislative Council elections. "We tried hard and our party workers and leaders met the voters from the graduates' constituency. However, there seem to have been some shortcomings. We will introspect to understand the reasons for the defeat," senior BJP leader and state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, taking personal responsibility for this loss.

Campaign assessment

Possible lack of coordination among Mahayuti partners

Bawankule also hinted at a possible lack of coordination among Mahayuti partners, which include the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

He said they would review if any of its Mahayuti partners failed to campaign for the alliance's candidates.

"Instead of blame game, we will review which partner....did not work in favor of the alliance candidate," he said, adding the party had given importance to the Nagpur Graduates' and Pune seats and had planned to win them.

Directive adherence

BJP will investigate if party directives were followed

The BJP will also investigate if directives from party leadership were followed at the grassroots level and if anyone had acted against the party line.

"We will see whether the clear instructions from the party leadership were followed at the ground level," he said.

He said action would be taken against those who violated these instructions.

"We will identify those who worked against the party line or the Mahayuti understanding and issue a reprimand," he said.

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Non-compliance review

NDA won 16 seats 

The Congress won the Nagpur Graduates' seat, while the NCP (SP) won the Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' seats.

The Nagpur win is significant because it is the home city of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Overall, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 16 of the 28 Legislative Council seats it contested across four large states, while opposition parties stormed key strongholds, including Varanasi, Patna, Nagpur, Lucknow and Agra.

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