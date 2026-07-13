BJP sends ₹100cr legal notice to J&K CM Omar Abdullah
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a legal notice to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for allegedly making "false, baseless and defamatory" statements against the party. The notice was sent on behalf of BJP J&K President and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Paul Sharma by Advocate Parimoksh Seth of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. It demands a written withdrawal of the allegations and an unconditional public apology within seven days.
Allegations
Allegations made by Abdullah against BJP
The BJP's notice claims that Abdullah had accused a party office bearer of bribing National Conference MLAs from Jammu with offers of ₹20-30 crore, a ministerial berth, and statehood restoration. He also alleged that a senior BJP functionary, who is also an SC lawyer, offered bribes to NC MLAs. The party said these statements were widely reported across various media platforms and are "entirely untrue, malicious, and without any factual basis."
Legal proceedings
Notice demands immediate withdrawal of statements
The notice states that Abdullah's statements have "seriously harmed" the reputation, dignity, and standing of the BJP in society. It calls for an immediate withdrawal of such statements within seven days and warns of legal action if not complied with. The party has threatened to file a civil suit for damages worth ₹100 crore for defamation and criminal proceedings against Abdullah.
Party's stature
BJP highlights its stature in the world of politics
In the notice, the BJP also stressed that it is the "largest political party of the world" with over 14 crore registered members. The party said it is working to make India a global power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. This comes after Abdullah's alleged remarks at a convention in Srinagar on July 11, 2026.
Twitter Post
Notice issued by J&K BJP chief
J&K BJP Chief Sat Paul Sharma issues a legal notice to CM Omar Abdullah through his lawyer, Advocate Parimoksh Seth for "making false, baseless and defamatory allegations" pic.twitter.com/r709R3pdkZ— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2026