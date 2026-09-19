BJP leader detained for waving liquor bottle at Bhagwant Mann

Bittu claimed he was "returning the bottle" to Mann, suggesting he should enjoy his drink while letting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal "loot Punjab from Delhi."

He also alleged that his convoy was attacked by AAP supporters near Batala a day earlier, with eggs and tomatoes thrown at it.

The BJP leader accused the AAP government of turning into a "gangster party," alleging police inaction during the attack.