BJP leader detained for waving liquor bottle at Bhagwant Mann
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained on Saturday by the Punjab Police. The detention took place after he staged a protest outside the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana, where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was passing through. During the protest, Bittu waved a liquor bottle at Mann's convoy and also displayed eggs and tomatoes.
Protest details
Bittu accuses Punjab govt of turning into 'gangster party'
Bittu claimed he was "returning the bottle" to Mann, suggesting he should enjoy his drink while letting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal "loot Punjab from Delhi."
He also alleged that his convoy was attacked by AAP supporters near Batala a day earlier, with eggs and tomatoes thrown at it.
The BJP leader accused the AAP government of turning into a "gangster party," alleging police inaction during the attack.
Retaliation statement
Eggs, tomatoes were thrown at my cavalcade: Bittu
Defending his actions, Bittu said the BJP would respond to political disruption with democratic means.
"Yesterday eggs and tomatoes were thrown at my cavalcade. Today I have returned them," he said.
He added that if AAP workers protest against BJP leaders, rallies, and yatras, then BJP workers will protest against the Punjab government and its leadership.
Protest continuation
BJP will continue to raise issues concerning Punjab
Bittu said the BJP would continue to raise issues concerning Punjab and stage peaceful democratic protests outside the Chief Minister's programs and offices.
"This is a clear message to the Punjab Government: political opposition cannot be silenced through police action," Bittu added.
He added that BJP workers would answer every democratic protest democratically and continue to stand with the people of Punjab.