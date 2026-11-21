BJP MP alleges Sonia got Maruti role despite being foreigner
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has leveled serious allegations against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. In the 250th episode of his series "Congress's Dark Chapter" on X, Dubey claimed that Sonia was made a director and shareholder of Maruti Technical Services Private Limited (MTS) despite being a foreign national at the time. He alleged that the company was given undue favors by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's government.
Legal concerns
Did you know that despite being a foreign national...
Dubey questioned how Sonia became a director of an Indian company when government rules prohibited foreign nationals from such positions.
"Did you know that despite being a foreign national, Sonia Gandhi was the Managing Director and 50% shareholder of Maruti?" he asked.
He also alleged that Sanjay Gandhi had signed an agreement with MTS on November 21, 1970, raising questions about how they got government support before officially starting operations.
PMO role
Dubey raises questions about PMO's involvement in setting up MTS
Dubey also alleged that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was involved in setting up MTS.
He asked how a private company's office could be opened in the PMO and why Indira Gandhi's private secretary, RK Dhawan, was made its director.
The MP also questioned land allotment to Maruti under Haryana government rules, which he claimed prohibited allotment in a foreign national's name.
Financial implications
MP links bank nationalization to Gandhi family
Dubey also linked the nationalization of banks to providing loans to companies linked with the Gandhi family.
He alleged state governments were instructed to pay Maruti in advance for bus body construction before it started operations.
The MP further questioned how government companies supplied cement, steel, and coal without payment.
"How did government companies supply cement, steel, and coal directly to Maruti without payment?" he asked.
Public challenge
'Sonia ji should explain how she built a large company'
In his post, Dubey challenged Sonia to clarify how she built a large company without investing her own money and with government support.
He wrote, "If only Sonia ji would explain in her book how she built a large company without investing her own money, and how Prime Minister Indira Gandhi handed her the Maruti company as a favor."
These allegations come amid ongoing controversies surrounding Sanjay Gandhi's Maruti project, which was probed by a Commission of Enquiry in 1977.
Twitter Post
Nishikant Dubey's allegations
कांग्रेस का काला अध्याय, चैप्टर - 250— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) November 21, 2026
250. क्या आपको पता है कि विदेशी नागरिक होने के बावजूद सोनिया गांधी जी मारुति की मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर और 50 प्रतिशत की हिस्सेदार थीं ? 21 नवंबर 1970 संजय गांधी जी ने सोनिया गांधी जी के मारुति टेक्निकल सर्विस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के साथ समझौता किया… pic.twitter.com/p3gaOIOFiY