Kishor is contesting the Bankipur by-election

BJP candidate withdrawal in Bihar bypoll 'unprecedented': Prashant Kishor

By Snehil Singh 03:33 pm Jul 12, 202603:33 pm

What's the story

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has called the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) recent candidate withdrawal in Bihar's Bankipur Assembly bypoll "unprecedented." The BJP had to replace its initial candidate, Abhishek Kumar Sinha, with Neeraj Kumar Sinha after the former withdrew citing "family reasons." Kishor, who is contesting in the by-election, slammed the BJP for not having a "candidate of caliber" and said it was usually their rivals who pulled out due to pressure or fear.