BJP candidate withdrawal in Bihar bypoll 'unprecedented': Prashant Kishor
What's the story
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has called the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) recent candidate withdrawal in Bihar's Bankipur Assembly bypoll "unprecedented." The BJP had to replace its initial candidate, Abhishek Kumar Sinha, with Neeraj Kumar Sinha after the former withdrew citing "family reasons." Kishor, who is contesting in the by-election, slammed the BJP for not having a "candidate of caliber" and said it was usually their rivals who pulled out due to pressure or fear.
Election impact
'People now want change, are finding their voice'
Kishor said that this was the first time a BJP candidate had withdrawn from an election. He said this shows the strength of democracy and people's trust. He added that "the message is clear: people now want change and are finding their voice." The Bankipur bypoll will be held on July 30, with counting on August 3.
Democratic strength
'No force can withstand power of people'
Kishor also emphasized that no force can withstand the power of the people. He said, "The people's mandate is the greatest force and that the final decision ultimately rests with them." The new BJP nominee, Neeraj Kumar Sinha, met Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday and is expected to file his nomination papers on Monday.
Bypoll reasons
Bankipur bypoll was necessitated after Nabin was elected to RS
The Bankipur bypoll was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha. Nabin had represented the Bankipur seat five times consecutively, establishing it as a BJP stronghold. Kishor also criticized Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's suitability for the post, saying that conduct and character matter more than community background in choosing capable leaders.