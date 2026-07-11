BJP replaces candidates for Bankipur Assembly bypoll
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has changed its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar. The party has replaced Abhishek Bunty with Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate against Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor. Bunty had filed his nomination on Thursday but withdrew a day later citing "personal reasons."
Candidate change
Bunty withdraws after NDA meeting at Choudhary's residence
Bunty announced his withdrawal after a meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's residence. He was emotional during a press conference when he announced his decision. "Because of family reasons, I am unable to contest the bypoll," Bunty said. The development comes as Kishor intensifies his campaign against the NDA government in Bihar, accusing it of ignoring public sentiment.
Scam connection
Fodder scam fear looms large for BJP
Sources indicated to NDTV that Bunty's father, Ravindra Prasad, was convicted in the fodder scam case along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. The BJP feared Kishor would raise this issue during campaigning, which could impact their electoral prospects. In 2022, a CBI court convicted 75 people in the fodder scam case. Ravindra Prasad was sentenced to three years in jail for his role as manager of Magadh Chemical Corporation at the time of the scam.
Campaign focus
Kishor promises to raise people's issues in Bihar Assembly
Kishor has been campaigning hard, asking voters to show their displeasure with the NDA government by voting against it in Bankipur. He said even if he wins, it won't change the power dynamics in Bihar as the NDA has a brute majority. However, he said, "I promise that just one MLA of Jan Suraaj Party will outweigh the remaining 242 ones."
Admission
Kishor reacts to BJP's candidate change
Kishor also criticized the BJP for its candidate change, saying it was an admission on their part that they field corrupt people. "So, it is an admission on the part of the BJP that it fields corrupt people," he said. The Bankipur bypoll was necessitated after BJP President Nitin Nabin vacated his seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.