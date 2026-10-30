BJP will bring UCC in Uttar Pradesh if re-elected: Shah 

Shah also predicted that the Samajwadi Party would remain out of power for 30 years.

"Akhilesh Babu, mark my words, your party will not form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the next 30 years," Shah said.

Shah slammed the Samajwadi Party for violence against Ram devotees and contrasted it with the BJP's role in building the Ram temple.

He said, "You ordered firing on Ram devotees, we built the Ram temple."