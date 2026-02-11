BJP walks out of J&K Assembly over CM's 'unparliamentary' remarks 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday. The protest was triggered by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah 's "unparliamentary" remarks against the party. BJP legislator Sham Lal Sharma demanded an apology from Abdullah or a statement from Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. However, Speaker Rather urged the BJP to allow Question Hour to proceed and address their concerns when the CM is present.

Counter-accusation BJP members chant slogans during walkout State Health Minister Sakeena Itoo also accused BJP members of using unparliamentary language against Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. In response, Choudhary suggested expunging all unparliamentary words used by both sides from the records and continuing with the proceedings. However, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma rejected this suggestion and led the BJP members' walkout while chanting slogans like "derogatory Sarkar haye haye, unparliamentary sarkar haye haye" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Omar 'Looks like you've had shoe-beating from Home Minister' Speaking at the assembly on Tuesday, Abdullah questioned how the India-US trade deal has benefited J&K. "Neither the walnut growers, nor the almond growers, nor the kiwi farmers have benefited," he said. As BJP legislators erupted in protest demanding an apology, Abdullah retorted, "Looks like you've had a shoe-beating from the Home Minister; that's why you're shouting like this." However, Abdullah refused to apologize, saying he was willing to withdraw them but was not allowed to speak due to disruptions.

Advertisement