Both Houses adjourned till 2pm minutes after session commencement 

The government had introduced a bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The proposed amendments include harsher penalties of up to 10 years in jail and a fine of ₹50 lakh.

The legislation was introduced by Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh amid opposition protests over police action against students during a protest march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 20.