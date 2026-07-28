Both Houses adjourned till 2pm minutes after session commencement
What's the story
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2:00pm on Tuesday, just minutes after their sessions commenced. The adjournment came as a result of a ruckus created by the opposition over police action against protesting students. In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla announced that a discussion on the anti-paper leak Amendment Bill would be taken up at 2:00pm and urged members to allow Question Hour to continue.
Bill introduction
Government introduces bill to amend anti-paper leaks law
The government had introduced a bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The proposed amendments include harsher penalties of up to 10 years in jail and a fine of ₹50 lakh.
The legislation was introduced by Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh amid opposition protests over police action against students during a protest march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 20.
Ongoing protests
No discussion on bill due to opposition demand
While the bill has been introduced, no discussion could take place as the opposition continued to demand a response from the government.
The opposition has been raising concerns over the NEET paper leak issue since July 20, demanding a response from the government.
So far in this session, only two bills have been introduced with no other legislative business taken up.