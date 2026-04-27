'Carry onion in pocket': Scindia's remedy to beat summer heat

Lifestyle choices

Scindia's lifestyle choices

Scindia also spoke about his own lifestyle choices, saying he avoids air conditioning even in peak summer. "I don't use air conditioning in my car, nor do I sit in an air-conditioned environment," he said. "And when people ask me, even in the 51-degree heat...I say, 'This is Chambal skin.' And let me tell you something else: I look a little young, but my soul is very old. Keep an onion in your pocket...Nothing will happen to you," he said.