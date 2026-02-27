CBI to move HC after Delhi court clears Kejriwal, Sisodia
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will challenge the Rouse Avenue Court's order discharging Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case, sources told ANI. The court had earlier observed that the allegations against them "failed judicial scrutiny" and found "no criminal intent" on Sisodia's part. It also stated that the conspiracy theory "cannot survive against one constitutional authority."
Case details
CBI argued criminal conspiracy should be viewed in totality
The CBI filed the first of its chargesheets in 2022, alleging that a "south lobby" paid ₹100 crore to influence the now-scrapped excise policy. A total of 23 people were charge-sheeted, including Kejriwal and Sisodia. The agency argued that criminal conspiracy should be viewed in its entirety with evidence assessed during trial. Represented by Additional Solicitor General DP Singh and advocate Manu Mishra, they contended there was enough material to frame charges against all accused.
Defense arguments
No incriminating evidence linking him to conspiracy: Kejriwal's lawyer
Senior advocate N Hariharan, representing Kejriwal, argued there was no incriminating evidence linking him to the conspiracy. He pointed out that Kejriwal was not named in earlier chargesheets and was only included in the fourth supplementary chargesheet. The Rouse Avenue Court had also observed that the allegations against both leaders did not stand up to judicial scrutiny and concluded there wasn't enough material. It said the "voluminous chargesheet" had many lacunae not supported by any witness or statement.
Post-court reaction
Court found us honest, says Kejriwal
After his discharge, Kejriwal broke down outside the court, asserting he was not corrupt and that the court found both him and Sisodia "honest." He accused PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of conspiring against AAP. "Amit Shah and Modi ji together hatched the biggest political conspiracy to finish AAP and 5 big leaders of the party were put in jail. The sitting CM was dragged out of his house and put in jail. Kejriwal is not corrupt."