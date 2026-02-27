CBI to move HC after Delhi court clears Kejriwal, Sisodia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will challenge the Rouse Avenue Court's order discharging Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case, sources told ANI. The court had earlier observed that the allegations against them "failed judicial scrutiny" and found "no criminal intent" on Sisodia's part. It also stated that the conspiracy theory "cannot survive against one constitutional authority."

Case details CBI argued criminal conspiracy should be viewed in totality The CBI filed the first of its chargesheets in 2022, alleging that a "south lobby" paid ₹100 crore to influence the now-scrapped excise policy. A total of 23 people were charge-sheeted, including Kejriwal and Sisodia. The agency argued that criminal conspiracy should be viewed in its entirety with evidence assessed during trial. Represented by Additional Solicitor General DP Singh and advocate Manu Mishra, they contended there was enough material to frame charges against all accused.

Defense arguments No incriminating evidence linking him to conspiracy: Kejriwal's lawyer Senior advocate N Hariharan, representing Kejriwal, argued there was no incriminating evidence linking him to the conspiracy. He pointed out that Kejriwal was not named in earlier chargesheets and was only included in the fourth supplementary chargesheet. The Rouse Avenue Court had also observed that the allegations against both leaders did not stand up to judicial scrutiny and concluded there wasn't enough material. It said the "voluminous chargesheet" had many lacunae not supported by any witness or statement.

