Cockroach Janta Party beats BJP on Instagram, crosses 10M followers 

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political movement, has crossed 10 million followers on Instagram in just five days. The account, @cockroachjantaparty, has surpassed the Bharatiya Janata Party 's (BJP) official account, @bjp4india, which has around 8.7 million followers. However, it still trails behind the Indian National Congress's account @incindia with approximately 13.2 million followers.

Political landscape CJP's rise against backdrop of established political parties The CJP's rise is especially striking when compared to established political parties like the BJP and Congress. The BJP, founded in 1980, has over 140 million members globally but only has around 8.7 million followers on Instagram. In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has around 1.9 million followers on Instagram since its inception in 2012. This reflects how digital influence can now be built through meme culture, algorithm-driven virality, and a political satirical vocabulary that appeals to younger audiences.

Founder response CJP launched after controversial comments by CJI Surya Kant The CJP was launched on May 16 as a satirical youth movement after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made controversial remarks about sections of Indian youth. In his remarks, Kant said that "parasites" were attacking the system and compared the youngsters to cockroaches "who don't get any employment and don't have any place in a profession." The comments sparked outrage online and led to the formation of the CJP by 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, a Boston University graduate.

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Unresolved controversy CJI later clarified his remarks were taken out of context "There are youngsters like cockroaches who don't get any employment or have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone," Kant said. Kant later said his comment was misquoted, saying it was targeted at some people who entered the legal profession and other fields using fraudulent degrees and did not target India's youth, whom he called "the pillars of a developed India."

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