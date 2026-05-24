BJP leaders allege 'foreign followers' for CJP; founder rubbishes claims

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has rejected allegations by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders that nearly half of his party's social media followers are from Pakistan. The CJP, an internet-based movement that recently went viral among young users, was started as a satire after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant called some youth "cockroaches."

Data disclosure Dipke shared audience analytics on X To counter the allegations, Dipke shared a screen recording of audience analytics on X. He claimed that more than 94% of his party's audience is from India. "Why is a Union Minister @KirenRijiju labeling Indian youth as Pakistani?" he questioned in his post. The data was shared before their Instagram account was allegedly hacked, he added.

Twitter Post 'Cockroach' party founder shares Instagram analytics This is the screen recording of our audience demographic which we have shared with media before our account was hacked.



More than 94% of the audience is from India.



Why is a Union Minister @KirenRijiju labelling Indian youth as Pakistani? https://t.co/av0WnxIOui pic.twitter.com/W4YY1LL1IJ — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 23, 2026

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Counter claims Rijiju, Majumdar's comments on CJP Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier expressed "pity" on those seeking followers from Pakistan and the "George Soros gang." He added that India has a large enough population of energetic youth who could be genuine and valuable followers. Separately, BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar alleged that 49% of CJP's social media followers are from Pakistan, while only 9% are Indian.

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Accusations escalate BJP leader calls CJP 'classic cross-border influence operation' Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused CJP of being a "classic cross-border influence operation" to destabilize India. He alleged that parts of the opposition were amplifying this campaign and claimed India's rise under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had triggered resentment among "foreign vested interests." Chandrasekhar defended Modi's government during global crises, saying no external forces could stop India's resolve to build a developed nation.