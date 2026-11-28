Congress recalls Rajya Sabha seat sacrifice to slam NCP (SP)
What's the story
The Maharashtra Congress has criticized its ally, the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP SP), for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government's proposed Delimitation Bill. The party recalled how it had sacrificed its claim to a Rajya Sabha seat to ensure Sharad Pawar's re-election earlier this year. The criticism highlights growing rifts within the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.
Seat sacrifice
'Sule approached us...': Congress on NCP SP's delimitation bill support
The Maharashtra Congress took to social media platform X to question the NCP SP's support for the Delimitation Bill.
They recalled how Supriya Sule had personally approached senior Congress leaders seeking their support for her father's candidature during the Rajya Sabha elections in March 2026.
At that time, the NCP SP had only 10 MLAs while 36 votes were needed for a Rajya Sabha seat.
Candidature support
What happened during Rajya Sabha elections
The Congress had 16 MLAs, and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had 20.
Sule had then approached senior Congress leaders, seeking their support for her father's candidature.
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge agreed to back Pawar's candidacy, leading to the Congress sacrificing its own claim to a seat.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) also supported him, resulting in unanimous backing from the Maha Vikas Aghadi for Pawar's candidature.
Delimitation support
NCP SP leader backs delimitation exercise
The criticism comes after NCP SP leader Jitendra Awhad announced the party's support for the proposed delimitation exercise.
He called it a constitutional requirement and said they would back it after discussions with Sharad Pawar.
Sule has also softened her stance on the Bill, saying it was premature to reject it without looking at its provisions, and that it might include provisions advantageous to the nation.
Bill proposal
Proposed delimitation exercise increases Lok Sabha strength to 850
The proposed Delimitation Bill seeks to raise the strength of Lok Sabha from 543 to 850. Of these, 815 seats are for states and 35 for Union Territories.
The legislation has sparked political differences ahead of Parliament's special sittings.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the government has called a special sitting of the Lok Sabha on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.