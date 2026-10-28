Modi takes dig at Congress after party's MLC poll debacle
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress after it failed to win any of the 28 Legislative Council seats contested across four states. "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?" he wrote on X with the Face with Monocle emoji.
Wider challenge
Congress's poor performance extends beyond Karnataka to other states
In Congress-ruled Karnataka, the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance swept all four seats, including one held by a sitting Congress MLC.
In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP and Samajwadi Party dominated the MLC polls.
The BJP retained seats in Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad, and Lucknow, while SP won Varanasi Teachers' constituency and Agra Teachers' seat.
In Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal won Patna Teachers's constituency, while BJP took Tirhut Teachers's seat.
Even Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party secured its first Legislative Council win in Darbhanga.
Shivakumar
We will review the outcome, says Shivakumar
After BJP swept all 4 MLC seats, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said, "We will study the results and take corrective measures."
"We respectfully accept the verdict given by the voters in the Legislative Council elections. We had one seat and were expecting to win it."
"We have also received a good number of votes, and we will review the outcome," he added.