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Home / News / Politics News / Modi takes dig at Congress after party's MLC poll debacle 
Modi takes dig at Congress after party's MLC poll debacle 
Congress did not win any Karnataka seat

Modi takes dig at Congress after party's MLC poll debacle 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 28, 2026
05:58 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress after it failed to win any of the 28 Legislative Council seats contested across four states. "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?" he wrote on X with the Face with Monocle emoji.

Wider challenge

Congress's poor performance extends beyond Karnataka to other states

In Congress-ruled Karnataka, the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance swept all four seats, including one held by a sitting Congress MLC.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP and Samajwadi Party dominated the MLC polls.

The BJP retained seats in Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad, and Lucknow, while SP won Varanasi Teachers' constituency and Agra Teachers' seat.

In Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal won Patna Teachers's constituency, while BJP took Tirhut Teachers's seat.

Even Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party secured its first Legislative Council win in Darbhanga.

Shivakumar

We will review the outcome, says Shivakumar

After BJP swept all 4 MLC seats, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said, "We will study the results and take corrective measures."

"We respectfully accept the verdict given by the voters in the Legislative Council elections. We had one seat and were expecting to win it."

"We have also received a good number of votes, and we will review the outcome," he added.

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