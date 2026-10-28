Modi takes dig at Congress after party's MLC poll debacle 

In Congress-ruled Karnataka, the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance swept all four seats, including one held by a sitting Congress MLC.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP and Samajwadi Party dominated the MLC polls.

The BJP retained seats in Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad, and Lucknow, while SP won Varanasi Teachers' constituency and Agra Teachers' seat.

In Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal won Patna Teachers's constituency, while BJP took Tirhut Teachers's seat.

Even Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party secured its first Legislative Council win in Darbhanga.