Congress leader detained for blocking Kerala CM's vehicle
What's the story
A Congress leader was detained for blocking the convoy of Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, NDTV reported. The incident occurred when Satheesan was headed to an event celebrating the birth anniversary of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru in Chempazhanthy. A group had organized a similar event at Chenthi and wanted Satheesan's presence.
Confrontation details
Video of incident surfaces
A video of the incident shows Satheesan's convoy being stopped by a group.
The CM then exited his vehicle and spoke to Anil Kumar, a Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) leader.
The two were seen in a heated argument before Satheesan returned to his vehicle and left.
Satheesan's office later clarified that the Chenthi event wasn't on his official schedule.
Legal proceedings
Kumar threatened Satheesan, FIR states
The police have registered a case against Kumar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.
The FIR states that Kumar confronted Satheesan aggressively and questioned his absence from the event.
When asked to calm down, he allegedly threatened, "What will you do if I get angry?"
This act was seen as a public insult and obstruction of official duties.
Denial and criticism
'Part of the party's group politics'
Kumar has denied blocking Satheesan's vehicle, criticizing the CM's behavior as immature.
He said it was "part of the party's group politics" and blamed "groupism" for the incident.
The organizers of the Chenthi event later released a photo showing their prior meeting with Satheesan to invite him to their functions.
Arrest protest
DCC member protests Kumar's arrest
DCC member Suhail Shajahan also protested Kumar's arrest.
He said he was "personally saddened to see a Congress worker like Anil, who risked his life for the party and worked tirelessly for it, get arrested in this manner."
Shajahan added that he didn't see Kumar disrespecting Satheesan or blocking his vehicle.
"No vehicles were blocked. They came to welcome the chief minister," he said.