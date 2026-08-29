Congress leader detained for blocking Kerala CM's vehicle

The police have registered a case against Kumar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

The FIR states that Kumar confronted Satheesan aggressively and questioned his absence from the event.

When asked to calm down, he allegedly threatened, "What will you do if I get angry?"

This act was seen as a public insult and obstruction of official duties.