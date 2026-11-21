Congress MP slams party colleague Masood for Siraj remarks
What's the story
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Masood has been slammed by his own party colleague for dragging religion into sports. After Masood alleged religious bias in Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the Test team against New Zealand, fellow Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan advised him to keep politics out of sports. "I would simply urge Masoodji to keep politics and sports separate," Ranjan said, stressing that sports has its own merit-based criteria and shouldn't be politicized.
Political backlash
BJP accuses Congress of dividing Indian cricket along communal lines
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also slammed the Congress for playing "vote-bank politics" over Siraj's exclusion.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress of dividing Indian cricket along communal lines.
"Shame on Congress! Congress now does vote-bank politics even in cricket team selection!" Bhandari said, adding that every cricketer represents India irrespective of their religion.
Continued allegations
Masood stands by his comments, cites other Muslim players
Despite the criticism, Masood stood by his allegations of discrimination in cricket team selection.
He cited other Muslim players like Mohammed Shami and Sarfaraz Khan to bolster his argument.
"Selections should be based on performance. If someone is performing well, it shouldn't matter where they come from," he said.
AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also supported Masood's view, asking if talent or a player's name determined selection.
Selection controversy
Cricketing legends question Siraj's exclusion, captain defends decision
Cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri also questioned Siraj's exclusion from the playing XI. They argued that his experience should have been considered by the team management.
However, captain Shubman Gill and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended their decision to exclude him.
Gill said choosing the right combination was tough, while Kotak insisted dropping Siraj wasn't a wrong decision as they believed it was the best XI for this match against New Zealand.