Despite the criticism, Masood stood by his allegations of discrimination in cricket team selection.

He cited other Muslim players like Mohammed Shami and Sarfaraz Khan to bolster his argument.

"Selections should be based on performance. If someone is performing well, it shouldn't matter where they come from," he said.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also supported Masood's view, asking if talent or a player's name determined selection.