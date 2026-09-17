5 Congress leaders were on panel recommending tiered UPI-MDR: BJP

Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Gaurav Gogoi, Kishori Lal and K Gopinath were the five MPs who were on the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance that called for a tiered MDR framework on UPI transactions.

The committee, chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJP, had recommended immediate notification and implementation of the tiered MDR framework.

The panel noted a huge gap between the ₹2,000 crore budgetary allocation for the UPI ecosystem and an estimated operational cost of ₹20,700 crore.